Pineiro tallied 21 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) along with 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in Friday's win over Rio Grande.

With usual starter Eric Mika agreeing to a contract buyout, Pineiro stepped into the starting lineup and delivered his first double-double of the campaign. Pineiro is averaging 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in seven games this season and figures to get a bump in playing time with a starting position now in his grasp.