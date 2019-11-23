Isaiah Pineiro: Steps up with 21 points
Pineiro tallied 21 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) along with 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in Friday's win over Rio Grande.
With usual starter Eric Mika agreeing to a contract buyout, Pineiro stepped into the starting lineup and delivered his first double-double of the campaign. Pineiro is averaging 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in seven games this season and figures to get a bump in playing time with a starting position now in his grasp.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...