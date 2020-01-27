Isaiah Pineiro: Struggles again Sunday
Pineiro scored four points (1-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and collected eight rebounds in Sunday's loss to Wisconsin.
Pineiro is currently mired in a massive shooting slump as he has converted only 9-of-40 field-goal attempts (22.5 percent) over his last four games. The undrafted rookie is averaging 11.2 points on 45.0 percent field-goal shooting overall this season.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.