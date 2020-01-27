Pineiro scored four points (1-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and collected eight rebounds in Sunday's loss to Wisconsin.

Pineiro is currently mired in a massive shooting slump as he has converted only 9-of-40 field-goal attempts (22.5 percent) over his last four games. The undrafted rookie is averaging 11.2 points on 45.0 percent field-goal shooting overall this season.