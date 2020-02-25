Pineiro scored two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) in Monday's victory over Salt Lake City.

After a solid start to the season, Pineiro's shooting has fallen off a cliff since mid-January. In his last 11 contests, the 25-year-old has converted only 25-of-80 shots from the field (31.3 percent).