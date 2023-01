Echenique generated 20 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 106-93 win over Ontario.

Echenique came off the bench Monday, but he was quite efficient from the floor and also finished with his first double-double of the regular season. He's averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game to begin his time with the Cruise.