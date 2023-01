Echenique totaled 24 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 134-130 overtime win over Wisconsin.

Echenique was unable to post a third consecutive double-double Monday, but he was one of three players to score at least 20 points for the Cruise. He's scored in double figures in five of his first eight appearances during the regular season.