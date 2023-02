Echenique recorded eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 loss to College Park.

Although Echenique came off the bench Sunday, he was efficient when he was on the floor and tied for the team lead in rebounds while leading the club in blocks. He didn't see many looks from the floor but still managed to come within two points of posting a double-double in the blowout loss.