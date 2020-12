Young agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Tuesday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

New York also reached similar deals with Skal Labissiere and Andrew White, but it's unclear if any of the three players will actually join the NBA team for training camp. All three were signed for the purpose of the Knicks retaining their G League rights, so Young will eventually report to the Knicks' affiliate in Westchester once G League camps open.