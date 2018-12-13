James Young: Starts, plays four minutes
Young (elbow) played four minutes in the loss Wednesday to the Swarm.
Young had missed the previous two games with an elbow injury, but was able to return to the court Wednesday. He's expected to see his normal allotment of minutes Friday against the Red Claws.
