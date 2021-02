Young recorded 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist in Wednesday's 125-120 win over Fort Wayne.

Young is on the fourth G League team of his career; he hasn't played an NBA game since the 2017-18 campaign. The 25-year-old immediately made a significant impact with the Knicks, finishing third in points despite hitting just 40 percent of his shots.