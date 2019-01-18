James Young: Waived by Herd
Young has been waived by the Wisconsin Herd, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
Young was a significant part of the Herd's rotation, so this news comes as a surprise. He was averaging 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.7 minutes.
