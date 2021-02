Young (shoulder) posted eight points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes in Thursday's 116-95 win over G League Salt Lake City.

Young returned to action after missing one game with a shoulder contusion. The 25-year-old is often one of the first players off the bench for G League Westchester, providing solid offensive production in the form of 13.4 points per game.