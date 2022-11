Butler totaled 20 points (8-21 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes Wednesday against Sioux Falls.

Butler finished second on his team in scoring and notched his third consecutive game with 20 or more points. He's shot 45.2 percent from the field and has dished out 5.3 assists per matchup over that stretch.