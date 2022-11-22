Scrubb recorded 25 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during Monday's 141-133 loss to the Legends.

After Scrubb missed Friday's matchup against the Capitanes for an unspecified reason (most likely a rest day), he returned to Lakeland's starting lineup and posted a solid 25-7-5-2-2 stat line. Though the 6-foot-5 guard's final numbers jump off of the charts at first glance, he ultimately shot just 33.3 percent from the floor, including 14.3 percent from three-point range, to go along with five fouls and three turnovers committed.