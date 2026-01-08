Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Notches 13 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh racked up 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.
Ace Bailey returned from a five-game absence as a result of a hip injury but played just 10 minutes off the bench with the Jazz taking a cautious approach. Utah has been giving its veteran players a lot of rest and maintenance lately, and that could help Sensabaugh's fantasy outlook down the stretch.
