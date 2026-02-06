Williams provided five points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 loss to the Hawks.

Williams has been playing a sizable role with the Jazz, and that's expected to continue going forward. His fantasy appeal leaves a lot to be desired, however. Over his last six games, Williams is averaging 30.3 minutes per contest with 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks on 52.5 percent shooting from the field.