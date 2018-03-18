Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Puts up efficient line Saturday
Mitchell finished with 28 points (11-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 victory over Sacramento.
Mitchell was spectacular once again Saturday, helping the Jazz to their ninth consecutive victory. Mitchell has been a major factor in the Jazz becoming the hottest team out West and has fired up the Rookie of the Year discussions once again. Whether he manages to pull the award away from Ben Simmons remains to be seen, but nonetheless, he has been one of the most exciting players to own this season and shows no sign of slowing down.
