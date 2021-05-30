Mitchell finished with 29 points (9-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes on Saturday's 121-111 win over the Grizzlies.
Although the Grizzlies were wise to Mitchell's resurgence and keyed in on him from the beginning, he beat off the double-team by dishing the ball out to playmakers at the perimeter. He then put the game out of reach with 10 points in the fourth quarter. Mitchell's return is well-timed, as they'll need a complete team effort to put this series away.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes for 25 in return•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play in Game 2•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: At odds with Jazz medical staff•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Officially ruled out for Game 1•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Absent from injury report•