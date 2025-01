Collins (hip) has been cleared to play for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Collins has missed Utah's last eight games, but he has the green light to return along with Lauri Markkanen (back). Collins has had a tremendous season when he's been healthy, averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 52.5 percent shooting from the field.