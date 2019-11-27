Jazz's Justin Wright-Foreman: Contributes 26 points in victory
Wright-Foreman scored 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3PT, 3-3 FT) and tallied seven rebounds along with five assists in Tuesday's victory over Rio Grande.
Wright-Foreman exceeded the 20-point mark for the third time in six games while setting a season high with five treys. The second-round pick is averaging 21.3 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the field -- including 55.9 percent from deep -- in his first G League campaign.
