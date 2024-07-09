George (rest) will not play in the Jazz's Salt Lake City Summer League matchup versus the Thunder on Tuesday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

George scored a game-high 30 points in the club's Summer League opener against the Grizzlies, but he will sit Tuesday as the Jazz take a look at their crowded rookie class of Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski. George was a key contributor for the Jazz in the 2023-24 season, during which he averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 27.0 minutes in 75 regular-season games. The 20-year-old's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the 76ers.