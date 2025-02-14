Filipowski is starting Thursday's game against the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Filipowski will get a chance to start while the Jazz deal with a multitude of injuries. He fared well in his last start Saturday, also against the Clippers, totaling 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.
