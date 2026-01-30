Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Sitting vs. Nets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen won't play Friday against Brooklyn due to rest purposes.
Markkanen will receive a scheduled night off after appearing in two straight games for the Jazz. Kyle Filipowski figures to be in line for the start at power forward in Markkanen's absence, while Kyle Anderson and Taylor Hendricks could be in line for some extra looks off the bench.
