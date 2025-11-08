Markkanen registered 12 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 137-97 loss to Minnesota.

Markkanen saw the end of his streak of games with at least 20 points in dramatic fashion, as he struggled from the floor and didn't make any of his three-point attempts -- something that hadn't happened before in any games this season. Markkanen is enjoying the most prolific start of his career, and even with this 12-point output, he's still averaging a robust 28.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to open the 2025-26 campaign.