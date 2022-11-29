Markkanen (knee) will play in Monday's contest against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After being listed as a game-time decision, Markkanen will officially be active for Monday's contest against Chicago. The 6-foot-11 forward is amidst a breakout season with Utah, averaging 21.7 points. 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 33.5 minutes per game. Markkanen will now have a chance to show off his improved play against the very team that he began his career with.