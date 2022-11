Porter posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks in 34 minutes in Saturday's 133-126 win over Sioux Falls.

Porter scored 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter as he made four of his five shot attempts and went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. It was his second straight start and the third time in 10 contests that he was in the lineup to begin the game.