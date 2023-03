Bowden tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and four assists in 36 minutes Sunday against Maine.

Bowden turned in an efficient shooting performance and scored 20 points for the second time in three contests. However, he's failed to do much on the defensive end of late, as he's been held without a defensive stat in two of his last three games.