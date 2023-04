Bowden collected 14 points (6-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Bowden shot just 28.6 percent from the field but was one of three starters to finish in double figures for Long Island. His effort wasn't quite enough to help his team to victory, and his 2022-23 campaign will come to an end following the 108-94 loss.