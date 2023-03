Bowden tallied 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday against the Vipers.

Bowden secured seven of his nine rebounds on the defensive end of the court and nearly collected a double-double despite his shooting woes. He's just 6-for-23 from beyond the arc over his last three contests following Tuesday's clash.