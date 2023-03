Bowden recorded 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes Saturday against Rio Grande Valley.

Bowden couldn't find his shooting touch from beyond the arc, but he still managed to finish the night third on his team in scoring behind Kaiser Gates and Trey McGowens. Bowden ends the 2022-23 campaign averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 32 matchups.