Bowden had eight points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes Friday against the Charge.

Bowden couldn't get it going on the offensive end and knocked down only 18.2 percent of his tries from the field. Friday marks his worst showing in the scoring column since Jan. 18, when he was held to eight points against Capital City.