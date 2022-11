Tillman (knee) finished with 26 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes Wednesday against Sioux Falls.

Tillman was sidelined by a knee injury early in the season, but he's since been cleared to return and looked sharp out there. He narrowly missed a double-double, falling one rebound shy. Tillman has now appeared in two games this year and has scored in double figures in both.