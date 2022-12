Tillman failed to play in Wednesday's game against the Herd due to an undisclosed injury.

It's unclear as to why Tillman was able to go in this one, but he'll have some time to recover before the Gold take the court next Dec. 9 against Iowa. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice. With Many Camper (knee) also out to injury, the Gold could turn to Jack White or Bryce Willis to pick up extra minutes if Tillman is forced to miss additional time.