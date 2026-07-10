Kings' Darius Acuff: Notches 19 points in win

Acuff recorded 19 points (6-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 91-85 Summer League win over the Clippers.

The No. 7 overall pick showed flashes of the dynamic shot creation and playmaking that made him a lottery selection, overcoming an inefficient shooting night by setting up teammates and making an impact on both ends of the floor. With the Kings in the early stages of a rebuild, he's in a great spot for fantasy appeal right away.