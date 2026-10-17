Acuff logged 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block over 19 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Acuff had a quieter night in limited minutes, as the lopsided score kept Sacramento's starters on the bench late in the second half. Still, the rookie reached double figures in all four preseason games and averaged 17.3 points, including a 25-point, eight-assist effort against Golden State. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 draft is set to open the season as the Kings' starting point guard, putting Acuff on track to be one of the season's most productive rookies.