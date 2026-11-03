Acuff notched 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 115-100 win over Dallas.

Acuff didn't deliver his best performance from downtown, though he was efficient from inside the arc and finished with a game-high mark in scoring. The rookie floor general also finished second on the team in assists, dishing out at least five dimes for a fifth straight game. During that span, he's averaged 27.6 points, 7.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.