Acuff recorded 32 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 loss to the Heat.

Acuff continues to impress to begin his rookie campaign, racking up a game-high 32 points. Sunday marked the fourth time Acuff has scored at least 30 points in his first 10 games. The 19-year-old also flashed his playmaking ability, dishing 10 assists to secure his third career double-double. Acuff has scored at least 20 points in each of his last six appearances, averaging 28.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 38.2 minutes per contest over that stretch.