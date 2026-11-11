Acuff supplied 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 107-100 loss to Orlando.

Acuff kept up his remarkable rookie production, finishing as Sacramento's second-leading scorer behind Zach LaVine and giving the Kings a steady source of offense all night. His scoring pace over 11 games is the best by a rookie since Michael Jordan in 1984, which is incredibly impressive given the cavalcade of rookie talent that came before him.