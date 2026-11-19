Acuff supplied 36 points (11-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-107 loss to the Suns.

Acuff was Sacramento's most productive offensive player by a considerable margin, scoring twice as many points as the team's next-highest scorer, Zach LaVine. The rookie has quickly become a featured offensive option, averaging 26.1 points and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field since the beginning of November. While his efficiency will fluctuate, that combination of scoring volume and playmaking gives him outstanding fantasy upside, especially as a first-year player. He's also scored at least 22 points in all but one of his eight appearances this month.