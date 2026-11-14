Acuff finished Friday's 120-107 loss to the Trail Blazers with 17 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes.

Acuff had to work for his 17 points Friday, needing 19 shots and going just 3-for-10 from deep, though he matched Zach LaVine for the team lead with six assists. The rookie has been handed a lot of responsibility on a struggling Kings team, and nights like this are part of the learning curve. Sacramento has now lost five straight and is still winless at home, so his minutes aren't going anywhere. Next up is a tough Sunday matchup with Oklahoma City.