Acuff amassed 34 points (13-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes in Thursday's 132-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Acuff wasn't very efficient from three-point range but had a productive night from inside the arc, finishing with a game- and career-high scoring total. The rookie No. 7 overall pick also led all players in assists en route to his first career double-double. He's reached the 20-point threshold in three of his five regular-season appearances thus far, dishing out at least five dimes three times as well.