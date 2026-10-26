Acuff tallied 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's 123-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Acuff remained heavily involved offensively, attempting 23 shots while leading Sacramento with seven assists, but his efficiency was underwhelming. The volume is there, as Acuff has attempted at least 23 shots in every game so far this season, but he's making just 32.9 percent of his attempts overall and 14.8 percent of his threes. The rookie should keep getting opportunities to develop as a primary ball-handler, though his fantasy production could fluctuate until his shooting efficiency improves.