Acuff notched 33 points (10-26 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Acuff bounced back in a big way, pouring in a game-high 33 points after an abysmal shooting performance in his NBA debut. Despite the colossal total, his shot beyond the arc still hasn't clicked, so he leaned on shot volume and a good showing at the charity stripe to reach it. He's playing heavy minutes as a starter for the 0-2 Kings, and nights like this should keep him firmly in the lineup.