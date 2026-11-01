Acuff finished Saturday's 136-105 loss to the Grizzlies with 38 points (12-25 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and five rebounds over 37 minutes.

The rookie seventh-overall pick started out slowly with two points in the first quarter, but he responded with 19 points in the second before adding 17 more points in the second half to set a new career high. Acuff has already tallied three games of 30-plus points in his young career and is averaging 26.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 threes over 36.5 minutes per game, although he's shooting 39.6 percent from the field (including 32.2 percent from three-point range). Even with established veterans like Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis on the roster, it is Acuff that has operated as the focal point of the Kings' offense early on in the 2026-27 season.