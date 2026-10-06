Acuff put up 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 127-103 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Acuff had the hot hand early for Sacramento, scoring 17 of his 19 points in the first half. However, the Lakers did a better job defending him after halftime and held the rookie to just two points (0-of-4 FG, 2-of-2 FT). Still, Acuff flashed his upside in his preseason debut, which was nice to see after an up-and-down showing at Summer League.