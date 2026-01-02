Kings' Dennis Schroder: Adds 18 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder notched 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics.
Schroder led the Sacramento bench with 18 points by posting an efficient shooting line. He's been a consistent source of scoring for the Kings of late, as he's now put up 10 or more points in seven straight matchups. Schroder is averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.1 minutes over this impressive stretch.
More News
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Team-high seven assists Sunday•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Hits game-winner in OT•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Logs team-high 21 points from bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Green light to play Thursday•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Strong scoring off bench in return•