Schroder notched 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics.

Schroder led the Sacramento bench with 18 points by posting an efficient shooting line. He's been a consistent source of scoring for the Kings of late, as he's now put up 10 or more points in seven straight matchups. Schroder is averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.1 minutes over this impressive stretch.