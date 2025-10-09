Cardwell provided 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, and assist and a blocked shot over 14 minutes in Wednesday's 130-122 preseason loss to the Raptors.

The Auburn product inked a two way deal with the Kings, and although the 6-11 rookie will likely toil with the G League this season, he made a strong case for consideration as Domantas Sabonis' backup during Wednesday's loss. That role appears to be Drew Eubanks' to lose, with Dario Saric also waiting in the wings. Cardwell has the potential to be called up if the backups struggle with their support roles.