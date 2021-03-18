Whiteside had six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's win over Washington.

Playing in his first game since Feb. 21, Whiteside backed up Richaun Holmes and saw 20 minutes of action, as Holmes fouled out in just 27 minutes. Fantasy managers are plenty familiar with Whiteside at this point in his career. When the minutes are there, he's one of the league's best shot-blockers and volume rebounders, but he offers almost no value in assists, threes and steals, while actively hurting the free throw percentage category.