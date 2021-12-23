Holmes closed with four points (2-3 FG), seven rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 105-89 loss to Los Angeles.

Holmes returned to the court Wednesday after missing seven contests with a right eye laceration. The big man played only 17 minutes, however, and his production was predictably muted as a result. Holmes is averaging only 3.0 points and 5.3 boards over the past three games in which he has appeared, but he is likely to move closer to his season averages as he shakes the rust from the extended absence.