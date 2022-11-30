Randle racked up 36 points (14-24 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 140-110 win over Detroit.

Randle scored a game-high 36 points, which also marks his best scoring performance of the season so far. He did so by locking in from beyond the arc while also shooting 58.3 percent from the field. The forward also did his usual damage on the glass and as a passer. Randle is averaging 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steal over his last four matchups.