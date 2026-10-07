Randle finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 124-90 preseason win over the Hornets.

Randle finished behind Michael Porter in scoring to lead the Nets to the win to begin the preseason. The 31-year-old, who was acquired by Brooklyn during the offseason, appeared in 79 regular-season games for Minnesota during the 2025-26 campaign. He played well, averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 33.0 minutes per contest. Randle will have an opportunity to increase his statistical contributions in 2026-27, considering the Nets' roster is loaded with young, developing players.